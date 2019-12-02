NEET Registration 2020: The complete details of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 has been notified by the National Testing Agency on its official website. Candidates are requested to log on to ntaneet.nic.in at 4 PM when the application forms are scheduled to be released on Monday, i.e, December 2, stated a report.

Notably, the NEET 2020 is an entrance examination conducted for admission to medical institutes in the country. Students can opt to write the exam in Hindi or English.

Here’s All You Need to Know About NEET 2020:

For the first time, NEET 2020 has become the single entrance exam to determine if a candidate would get admitted to institutes offering Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) undergraduate medical programmes in India. Earlier, medical institutes like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PIGMER) used to conduct multiple entrance exams. However, from the 2020-21 academic session onwards, the Human Resource Development ministry has prescribed the single medical entrance exam.