NEET 2020 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced NEET 2020 results on its official website. All those who appeared for the NEET 2020 exams can visit nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in and check their results asap.

The website is currently down due to heavy traffic; students are requested to remain calm and check their NEET 2020 results in a while.

How to check NEET 2020 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

This year, around 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET exams on September 13. Students must note that the official website of NEET will display scores for about three months.