New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) was left red-faced after a medical aspirant, who topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exam was declared as failed in the virtual mark sheet. Notably, Mridul Rawat, came out to be All India Topper of Scheduled Tribe (ST) category after he challenged the result before NTA on the basis of the OMR sheet and Answer Key.

17-year-old Rawat, a resident of Gangapur town of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan found that NTA gave him 329 marks out of a maximum of 720 in NEET 2020 results declared on October 16. However, after the rechecking, the Rajasthan boy secured 650 out of 720 marks.

Speaking to a leading portal, Rawat said, "As per my marks in the NTA results, I had virtually failed in NEET 2020 as I would not get any medical college with those marks. I cried and went into depression as I was confident that I will crack NEET with 650 marks but NEET result leads to my heartbreak".

The boy said that his parents encouraged him after which he challenged the result before the conducting body. His General category All India Rank is 3577.

This year, two candidates— Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Delhi’s Akansha Singh have created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and more than 14.37 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance exam on September 13 braving the Corona epidemic.

The examination was conducted once again on October 14 for students who were not able to take the examination due to being in containment zones. So, there was a slight delay in the result.

Candidates who succeed in this examination get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges in the country.