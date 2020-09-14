NEET 2020 Result Date: The National Testing Agency had declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 in less than a week, if one goes by this record, the conducting body could announce the result of NEET soon. Also Read - JNUET 2020: NTA to Announce New Dates For JNU Entrance Test Soon

Several media reports have claimed that the NTA is set to announce the NEET 2020 result date in forthcoming days. Last year, it had released the NEET results within a month after the exam.

Once declared, candidates can check their NEET 2020 result on the official website of the NTA —ntaneet.nic.in.

How to check NEET Result:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: The “result” option will be activated once scores are released

Step 3: Enter details

Step 4: Download for future reference

Nearly 90 per cent candidates appeared in the medical entrance exam NEET held at over 3,800 centres across the country on September 13, amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for NEET, which was earlier postponed twice in view of the pandemic.