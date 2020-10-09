New Delhi: NEET 2020 result will be declared soon so that there will be no further delays in the new session. The NEET exam was conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on September 13. Also Read - NEET 2020: NTA to Announce Result by This Date at ntaneet.nic.in | Check Latest Updates Here

Speaking to ANI, Gaurav Tyagi, Founder of Career Xpert also asserted that the NEET 2020 results, like the JEE Mains 2020 results should not take much time as NEET is the only entrance examination for medical and dental college admissions – and the counselling divided between central and states makes it a long process.

"The coronavirus pandemic has already had a devastating impact on the academic calendar. The delay in the results will lead to delay in counselling, admissions, and eventually, starting the semester", he added.

As per the latest update on the result date of NEET 2020, NTA officials confirmed that the result will be announced by October 12, Monday.

However, NTA has yet not released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.

What about cut-off?

NEET 2020 cutoff is expected to be high this year as the number of test-takers was more, students and coaching centers got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.

On the contrary, there could be some relaxation in NEET 2020 cut-off since due to the pandemic it was difficult for the candidates to prepare for the exam as they couldn’t get the proper environment to prepare like the previous years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85-90 percent of 15.97 lakh candidates appear for NEET 2020 exam. Those who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced in upcoming days.

Follow These Steps to Check NEET 2020 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as your application number and date of birth. Now click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.