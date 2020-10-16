NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the NEET 2020 results for both September 13 and October 14 attempts on its official websites at nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 to be Declared Shortly at ntaneet.nic.in | Know About All India, AIQ And State-wise Merit Lists Here

All those who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their results. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students are requested to remain calm and check their NEET 2020 results in a while. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: How to Calculate Rank, Percentile | All You Need to Know About Cut-off, Counselling

This year, around 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET exams on September 13. Students must note that the official website of NEET will display scores for about three months. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon, Scorecards Before 4 PM | 5 Latest Updates You Should Know

How to check NEET 2020 result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

Marks needed to qualify NEET 2020 exam

In order to qualify the NEET 2020 exam, students under General/unreserved category need to score at least 50th percentile points. Those under reserved categories require the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

What about counselling?

Counselling will take place based on the rank list. The counselling will be done by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).