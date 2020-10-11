NEET 2020 Result Date: The NTA is expected to release the NEET 2020 Result tomorrow, that is Monday, October 12, as there will be no further delay for the new session. Candidates will be able to check their NEET scorecards on the official website – ntaneet.nic.in. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: Final Answer Key Expected to be Out on This Date; Scorecards Likely on Monday | Latest Updates

NEET 2020 Cut-Off Marks

NEET 2020 cut-off is expected to be higher this year as the number of test-takers was more, students and coaching centres got more time to prepare and the exam was comparatively easy.

As per NTA’s minimum qualifying criteria, candidates under General/unreserved category require at least 50th percentile points to clear the entrance test, while those under reserved categories require the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

NEET 2020 All-India Quota (AIQ) and State-wise Quota

The NTA has reserved 15 per cent of seats under AIQ which include seats at government colleges (except in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, IP quota or seats reserved for wards of insured persons in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges, and at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

Meanwhile, the remaining 85 per cent seats are reserved under state quota in government and private medical and dental colleges.

How to check NEET 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter the required details such as your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appear for NEET 2020 exam. Those who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced in upcoming days.