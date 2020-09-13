New Delhi: Amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – for admission to medical courses across the country on Sunday. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam, which was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26, and then to September 13. Also Read - Reserve 80% of All ICU Beds For COVID-19 Patients, Delhi Govt Orders Hospitals 'With Immediate Effect'

Notably, there has been a growing chorus for postponing the exams amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The matter had also reached the Supreme Court but the top court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the NEET, saying a ‘precious year’ of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on. Also Read - With Over 94,000 Cases, India's Tally Crosses 47 Lakh-Mark; Recoveries Witness Steep Exponential Rise | Key Points

Several opposition leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK president M K Stalin and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also demanded that this, as well as JEE, be postponed. Also Read - NEET Begins Amid Strict COVID Protocols | Nishank Wishes Luck to Students, Akhilesh Attacks Govt Over Medical Aspirants' Suicides

Meanwhile, in order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of exam centres from originally-planned 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

“For ensuring social distancing outside examination halls, a staggered entry and exit of candidates has been planned. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting,” a senior NTA official said.

“Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the ‘dos and don’ts’ for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres in time,” the official added.

The testing agency has also changed centres for a few candidates this week in compliance with social distancing norms and COVID restrictions. However, the city of the exam centre hasn’t been changed for any candidate.

Making hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA has taken.

“While all the candidates will be asked to come to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter the centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority.

“Each candidate will be offered a three-ply mask at the time of entry and are expected to wear the same during the examination in order to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of examination,” the official added.

On the other hand, the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide them transportation. Besides, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

We're abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including thermal screening & sanitisation. If any student shows symptoms, they will be taken into isolation centre wherein invigilators will be wearing PPE kits: Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu, Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology https://t.co/2Th2Fs6EBI — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

The Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates today to help them reach their examination centres.