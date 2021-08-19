NEET 2021: The candidates who are preparing for NEET 2021, we have some important news for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will intimate the candidates about the exam city for NEET-UG 2021 tomorrow. The candidates must note that those who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be able to check the city of their exam centre from August 20 onwards. The link to view the exam city will be active on neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021, Say Students on Social Media; NTA Issues Fresh List of Guidelines | Latest Developments Candidates Must Know

NEET 2021 will be conducted in 13 different languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. Also Read - NEET UG 2021: IWPA Writes To NTA, Education Ministry; Urges To Postpone Exams For Another Week

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card: Also Read - Speculations, Reports in Media on Judges' Appointment Process Very Unfortunate: CJI Ramana

Visit the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in The admit card download link will be flashing on the homepage. Click on the link A login page will appear on the screen Log in using your credentials Your NEET 2021 NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the NEET admit card 2021 Take its printout.

Here are some of the important details, students should not miss:

NTA will conduct NEET 2021 on September 12.

The registration window closed on August 6.

The exam city intimation link will be activated on August 20.

Candidates seeking admissions in undergraduate medical courses in the premier medical colleges of the country register to appear for the NEET-UG 2021.

NTA is expected to release the NEET admit card 2021 on September 9.

As per the information bulletin, the NEET 2021 admit card will be released three days prior to the exam. The NEET-UG 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12.

This year, the NTA NEET 2021 examination will also be conducted in foreign countries. The Indian government has established one center in Dubai. The examination will also be held in Kuwait City.