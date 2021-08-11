NEET 2021 Application Correction Window: good news for the candidates preparing for NEET 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday opened the NEET 2021 application correction window for the aspirants to carry out the corrections. The medical aspirants, who have already submitted their NEET application earlier, can now make changes, or corrections, in the application form. They can do it till August 14 (2 PM). To do it, the students need to login at the official websites — nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in, with their credentials and make the required changes. It must be noted that the NEET 2021 application window has closed on August 10.Also Read - NEET 2021 Registration Ends Today: Candidates Must Know These 5 Things While Applying For Medical Entrance Exam

As per the latest update from the NTA, NEET 2021 will be held on September 12 in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country and abroad.

Go to nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in Click on the link for application form correction, or login directly Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed. Finally, save and submit the NEET 2021 application form.

The candidates must note that NEET 2021 admit card will be issued once the application correction facility ends. As per updates, NEET 2021 admit card will be issued after August 14. Candidates should know that the admit card will mention candidates’ exam city, exam centre details and exam day instructions, among other information. In case of an error in the NEET admit card, students should immediately get in touch with the NTA and report it.

According to NEET 2021 exam pattern, the exam will be conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Moreover, each three subjects will have two sections – A and B. Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.