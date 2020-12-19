NEET 2021: The education ministry had earlier this month announced to increase the number of attempts for JEE Mains from next year. Now, NEET aspirants are urging the government to do the same for the medical exam as well. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class X, XII Examinations Dates to be Announced on Dec 22?

Many students have voiced their demand for increasing the number of NEET 2021 entrance exam on social media. They want that the NEET 2021 exam should be held twice. These students even tried to reach out to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Twitter, urging him to increase the number the attempts for NEET 2021 along the lines of JEE 2021.

Notably, Nishank had earlier announced that the JEE Main exam will be conducted four times next year– in February, March, April and May. He had further informed that the students will be allowed to choose the examination as per their convenience.

#neet2021@DrRPNishank

Conduct neet 2 times plz.

Jee is going to be 4 times in a year why should neet be only once in year. Please conduct neet twice in a year. — Manish (@Manish00930071) December 16, 2020

Sir please conduct NEET Atleast thrice sir as seats for govt.colleges are less and Every year no.of students appearing are increasing and we do not have any other medical entrance exam leaving NEET Only. — Chaitanya Sinha (@ChaitanyaSinh12) December 16, 2020

Sir what about NEET?……is it fair to conduct One Nation One Exam?…….NEET is the only exam though which students can get into a medical college and the exam is being conducted once a year!?……sir please consider of conducting NEET two times a year sir please….. — Rahul Singh (@RahulSi72631856) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, speculations are also rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the dates of NEET 2021 by the end of this month or in the first week of January. No official notification regarding the announcement has been released so far.

All eyes are set on the Education minister who will be interacting with teachers on the issue of conduct of Class X, XII board examinations on December 22. Taking to Twitter, the Education ministry had said, “Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams.”