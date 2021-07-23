NEET 2021: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Lok Sabha recently said that the Central Government has no plan to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 for both PG and UG courses or any other common entrance examination. The minister also added that NEET 2021 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held on September 11, 2021, and September 12, 2021. The registration process for NEET already started in July.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: 'Resume Local Trains For General Public or Else...', Raj Thackeray to CM Uddhav

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar also informed the Lok Sabha proceeding that the entrance examination will be held with thorough precautions, maintaining social distancing, and following all COVID-19 protocols.



Central Government has no plan to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 for both PG and UG courses or any other common entrance examination. NEET 2021 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held on September 11, 2021, and September 12, 2021. Entrance examination will be held with thorough precautions, maintaining social distancing, and following all COVID-19 protocols. Examination centres have been increased to maintain the safety of the students. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the NEET admit cards for the students will be having COVID e-pass which will help in the easy movement of students. The decision of the government was given in a written reply during the Lok Sabha session. The temperature of students will also be checked, the government added while talking about NEET entrance examination.

To recall, the examination was earlier supposed to be held in August 2021, but owing to the covid situation in the country the examination was postponed to September. Several guidelines have been issued for the students who will be giving the entrance examination as per COVI-19 protocol.