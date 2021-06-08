NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 exam date for the undergraduate course is likely to be announced soon. According to the reports, the NEET 2021 students can expect the announcement in the next one or two weeks. The Union Education Ministry conducted a high-level meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of various universities to discussion on CUCET 2021, JEE 2021 and NEET 2021, the reports further added. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2021: Last Date to Upload Internal Assessment Marks Extended to June 28. Details Here

The NEET 2021 exam for undergraduate admission is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021. However, the candidates must note that the application process for the examination is not yet started. Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes to PM Modi Urging to Cancel All Entrance Exams, Including NEET 2021

Every year, over 15 lakh candidates appear for the examination. This year also, the board is expecting same number of students. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: Board Forms Committee For Setting Objective Criteria For Assessment | Details Here

The candidates who are preparing for the examination have been demanding clarification on NEET 2021 soon. The Education Ministry made it clear that it will review COVID 19 situation before making any final announcement on NEET 2021 dates.

NEET 2021 Syllabus:

Physics

Physical world and measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Motion of systems of particles and rigid body, Gravitation, Properties of Bulk matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of perfect gas and kinetic theory, Oscillations and waves, Electrostatics, Current electricity, Magnetic effects of current and magnetism, Electromagnetic induction and alternating current, Electromagnetic waves, Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation, Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices

Chemistry

Some basic concepts of Chemistry, Structure of Atom, Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, Chemical Bonding and molecular structure, States of matter – Gases and Liquids, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox reactions, Hydrogen, s-Block elements (Alkali and alkaline earth metals), Some p-block elements, Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques, Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry, Solid state, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, p-Block elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Organic compounds containing Nitrogen, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday life

Biology

Diversity in Living World, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Cell Structure and Function, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and Its Applications, Ecology and environment

NEET 2021 Exam duration will be 3 hours. Each correct answer will give 4 marks while each incorrect answer will deduct 1 mark.

Subject Number of questions Total Marks Physics 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology 90 360 Total 180 720

NEET 2021 question paper will be consisting of 3 parts as shown above. Students can choose the language of question paper from English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu.

NEET 2021 Application form:

The candidates who are preparing for NEET 2021 must note that the last date to fill and submit the NEET 2021 application form online will be in the third week of July (Tentatively).

This year, the agency is yet to release the link and details for NEET 2021 Application form.

NEET 2021 Exam: Latest update

For all the latest updates, the candidates are asked to visit the official website of the agency i.e. nta.ac.in. Students must keep a constant check on the official announcement of NEET 2021 exam. As of now, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August, 1, 2021.