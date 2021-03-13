NEET 2021 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will be held on 1 August, 2021. “NEET 2021 Exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode”, a notification issued by the conducting body said late Friday. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that there is no plan to cancel NEET 2021. Also Read - NEET Exam 2021: NTA Likely to Conduct Exam Once, Official Date to Release Soon | Details Here

The online application process for the NEET 2021 Exam will commence in the forthcoming days. NEET 2021 Exam will be held in offline mode for a total of 720 marks. While Physics and Chemistry sections will carry 180 marks each, 360 marks will be given to the Biology section. The examination will held for 180 minutes (3 hours).

“The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned,” NTA’s official notification said, adding that the result of NEET can also be used by other entities of state/central government colleges for admission to B.Sc Nursing and B.Sc Life Sciences.”

NEET 2021: Follow These Steps to Apply For Exam, Once Application Forms Are Released

Step 1: Visit the official website—ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for registration

Step 3: Submit required details to generate login credentials

Step 4: Login and fill the NEET 2021 application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee, submit the form.

NEET 2021 Only Once This Year

The NTA has decided to hold NEET 2021 only once this year. If reports are to be believed, the ministries of health and education had been planning to conduct NEET twice each year from this year, but the plan has been shelved for now. Director-General NTA Vineet Joshi confirmed that the test will be held just once this year, reported The Print.

“There is no point in changing the pattern at the last minute,” he had told ThePrint. The plan was to hold NEET online, similar to the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) meant for admission to engineering colleges.

Every year, over 10 lakh students appear for NEET. In 2020, of the 16 lakh candidates registered, 13.5 lakh had appeared for the medical entrance test.