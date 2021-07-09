NEET 2021 Exam Date: Days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam dates for the third and fourth sessions of JEE Main 2021, students appearing for NEET-UG 2021 are eagerly waiting for an announcement regarding the medical entrance test. While the exam is scheduled to be held on August 1, the delay in the registration process, which usually begins 60 days prior to the exam date has hinted at the possibility that the medical entrance test could be postponed.Also Read - When Will NEET 2021 be Held? Students Wait as Education Ministry Announces JEE Mains Date

Earlier on July 6, a fake notice claiming that the NEET exams will begin from September 5 went viral on social media. Later the NTA issued a clarification saying that all medical aspirants are advised that as of now the NTA has not released any notification or announced NEET 2021 Exam Dates. The NTA advised aspirants to be patient and only refer to the NTA website for information about NEET 2021 exam.

NEET 2021 Exam Date: Final Announcement Soon

In its latest notification, the NTA said that it is “still in consultation with the concerned Stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for holding the medical entrance test.

Meanwhile, speaking to India TV, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi asserted that an announcement regarding NEET 2021 exam date will be made ‘very soon’.

#PostponeNEETUGtillOctober

On the other hand, the chorus for deferment of examination is growing louder with every passing day. Taking to Twitter, medical aspirants are urging the NTA and the education minister to postpone NEET entrance exam till October.

Here are some of the recent tweets.

Respected @dpradhanbjp ji and @narendramodi ji The eyes of the students are fixed on you. You have a good chance to prove yourself as a hero of students by postponing NEET and JEE exams. #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober #RescheduleJEEMains pic.twitter.com/0WuiUrDam1 — Future Doctor👨‍⚕️ (@FD_78614278) July 8, 2021

Sir please postpone NEET UG EXAM till October and save students from 3rd wave of corona which is going to hit us in August 😓🙏🏻#PostponeNEETUGtillOctober

We want to give our NEET UG EXAM in October 🙏🏻 with good mind🙏🏻@dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @DG_NTA @narendramodi @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/GABRt251vp — Tanya Singh (@tanya_singh2199) July 7, 2021

Postpone the neet to october 10th or 17th pls

It is the request from all side of the students and parents

Till june end we had waste our tym in marking method 12 we need some time sir pls understood and take decision in fav of students #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober @DrRPNishank — Anil kumar singh (@Anilchau0408) July 7, 2021