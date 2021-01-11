New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank hinted at conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice a year. Notably, medical aspirants had urged the minister to increase the number of attempts for NEET after the government decided to increase the JEE-Main attempts from two to four (in February, March, April, and May) starting this year. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates, Syllabus, Eligibility Criteria: Check What Education Minister Nishank Announced Today

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Nishank talked about several key issues and answered important questions asked by students.

On being asked about the medical entrance exam date, the education minister asserted that an announcement on NEET could be made in the next 10-15 days. Speculations are also rife that the dates of NEET 2021 will be announced by the end of this month. However, no official notification regarding the announcement has been released so far.

Last year, the exam was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET on September 13, wherein 13.66 lakh appeared. A total of 7,71,500 candidates passed the exam.

When asked if the exam would be conducted twice a year, the minister asserted that they are exploring all the possibilities of increasing the number of attempts along the lines of JEE 2021. “In all probability, YES. At least, the government is headed in that direction and considering the feasibility to conduct NEET twice a year”, India TV quoted Nishank as saying.