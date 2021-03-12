New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1, the Ministry of Education’s National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday. “The NEET (UG), 2021 is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Only 3 Days Left For March Session Exam, Check Important Instruction, Latest Updates Here

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA said in an official notification.

Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available shortly when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)