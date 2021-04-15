NEET 2021: The Government of India on Thursday decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET) exam 2021, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the next date for the examination will be announced later. The Union Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.” Also Read - Shams Mulani Named COVID-19 Replacement for Axar Patel; Anirudha Joshi Replaces Injured Shreyas Iyer in Delhi Capitals

Earlier, clamor had grown to postpone NEET PG 2021 exam. NEET 2021 had aspirants took to Twitter to push for their demand with #postponeneetpg campaign. The students have been urging NEET authorities to postpone the exam to later date.

#NEETPG exams are one of the toughest exams and students are already under immense pressure due to the ongoing pandemic. I request the @MoHFW_india to be reasonable and postpone the examination, these doctors are our backbone. #postponeneetpg #postponeneetpg2021," said a Twitter user.

“#postponeneetpg @i_am_ravish sir throughout India doctors are working so hard day and night , even then our genuine concerns are not been considered , our and our families health are being put under risk by conducting neetpg in such difficult time. Kindly help us,” posted another Twitter user, who goes by name Dr Ela Tiwari.

NEET PG 2021 admits card was released on April 14, 2021, for the NEET PG 2021 exam scheduled to start from April 18.