NEET 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021 UG exam) will be held on September 12, and NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on September 11. Aspirants of NEET-UG 2021 have been demanding postponement of exams but National Testing Agency (NTA) has cleared that exams will be held as scheduled.Also Read - Postpone NEET UG 2021: Thousands of Students Sign Online Petition, Urge Govt to Change Exam Date

Meanwhile, NEET 2021 admit cards are expected to be released within few days.

Students must note that NEET PG will be conducted by the National Board of Education (NBE), and NEET UG 2021 by National Testing Agency, NTA.

For the convenience of students, we have mentioned the tentative date and time of NEET-UG, PG admit card release.

NEET UG 2021: September 9, 2021. Students will be able to download their admit cards on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET PG 2021- September 4 – 7 (Tentative), nbe.edu.in

The information bulletin had earlier informed that admit cards for the NEET-UG exam 2021 would be released three days prior to the date of the examination. However, no such announcement has been made on admit card release for the NEET PG exam.

In another development, over 1400 students have signed an online petition on change.org to demand the postponement of NEET-UG 2021. Signing the petition, the students said that the undergraduate medical entrance exam date is clashing with many other state and national level UG entrance exams and the CBSE private exams. To avoid this clash, and to have sufficient time in hand to prepare for the NEET-UG 2021, they have urged the government to postpone the exam to October from September 12.