NEET 2021: In a humanitarian gesture, the Indian Army has started a new Super 30 batch in Srinagar with the objective to provide free coaching to underprivileged students of the city for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021. Inspired by their endavour, the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation has joined hands with the Indian Army for the Super 30 programme.

According to updates, the Indian Army will focus on the logistical part of the Super 30 programme while the NIEDO will take up the teaching part with its faculties, preparing students for NEET 2021. Interestingly, the Indian Army has already started the classes in Haft Chinar, Srinagar for these underprivileged students.

The Indian Army said that the students who qualify will be provided free lodging, boarding, and educational facilities by the experts who come from different parts of the country. The Army also stated that the programme has been launched to give all students a fair chance to seek admission to prominent colleges across the country.

Notably, the Indian Army and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) companies have initiated the Super 30 programme to help the young aspirants from remote areas dream big and reshape their lives by giving free coaching and guidance regarding education.

The Army said that under the programme, several underprivileged students will be provided with educational guidance and free coaching for a period of twelve months for medical entrance examinations for admission in colleges across the country.

Apart from this, the Army along with its training partner- the Center for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL)- also holds state-wide entrance examination for students who want to become a part of the Super 30 programme for NEET examination.

On the other side, even though the exact dates of the NEET 2021 examinations have not been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yet, the entrance exam will most likely be conducted in June or July this year. However, students are eagerly waiting for the exact dates of the exams.