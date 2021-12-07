NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam, NEET 2021 admission schedule has been released for the candidates residing in Goa. The candidates must note that the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Goa, has released the schedule for both NEET and GCET counselling. The candidates can now get all the information on counselling and admission processes from the official website of DTE, dte.goa.gov.in.Also Read - Against All Odds: Son of Daily Wage Worker Clears NEET, to Become First Doctor in His Village

The official notice on NEET 2021 reads, “Seats still remaining vacant, shall be offered to applicants who have not answered GCET-2021, but are otherwise eligible to be admitted in Degree Engineering courses on the basis of their Std. XIIth marks in subjects of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.” Also Read - NEET 2021: NTA Releases Scanned Copies Of OMR Sheets | Check Important Details Here

Here are some of the some of the important details:

DTE has decided to begin the first round of admission for NEET 2021 courses except for MBBS and BDS from December 14, 2021. The second round of admissions to engineering and pharmacy degree courses would begin on the same date. The students, parents and other stakeholders must adhere to all SOP’s related to wearing masks, sanitization and social distancing, etc. Candidates must also note that only one person can accompany them during the above round.

Important Dates:

AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. NURSING: December 14, 2021

AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. NURSING: December 15, 2021

AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. NURSING, B.PHARM: December 16, 2021

B.E: December 17, 2021

B.E: December 20, 2021

B.E: December 21, 2021

The official notice contains details such as the date of admission, course name, categories, merit numbers and reporting time. The interested candidates shall report in person, as per the below schedule, and avail allotment to available seats of their choice, as per their merit. Also Read - NEET SS 2021: Registration Window Reopens Now. Here’s How to Apply | Step-by-step Guide Here