Chennai: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday tabled a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in the Legislative Assembly. “Today, I have presented the resolution against NEET. You (AIADMK) also brought this resolution. I urge opposition parties to extend their support to this resolution,” said Tamil Nadu CM in the Legislative Assembly.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: #BanNEET Trends on Twitter After Student Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu

Echoing similar remarks, Kanimozhi, DMK MP in Chennai said that the party is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). “We don’t want NEET. We want our students to be given a fair chance & equal opportunity. This is against social justice”, she added. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Today: Record 16 Lakh Students to Take Medical Entrance Exam | Things to Know

This comes days after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide in Salem hours before the NEET exam, which took place on September 12 across the country. Notably, the examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Did Someone Say Free Petrol? A Private Company in Tamil Nadu is Offering 1-litre of Fuel on THIS Condition

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said they will support the NEET resolution.

“Students didn’t prepare well for the exam as DMK-govt said that NEET will be scrapped. We have decided to walk out in protest. We will support NEET resolution,” said Palaniswami.

Blaming the ruling party for the death of the 19-year-old medical aspirant, the former CM said,”Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam here. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK government on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide. DMK is responsible for it.”

Earlier this month, when students were demanding postponement of NEET 2021, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and had accused it of turning blind eye to student’s distress.