NEET UG 2021 Latest News: It is now confirmed that NEET UG 2021 will be held on September 12 and students are getting prepared for the exam. Being one of the most competitive exams in India, students start preparing years in advance to conquer this exam. The NTA had recently issued a notification on what students must carry to the exam hall and what they should not. Moreover, what they should wear to exam hall and what not has also been notified by the NTA recently. NEET 2021 Dress Code is important information that students must know.

It must be noted that the NEET 2021 Dress Code has to be followed by everyone in the exam hall. In case candidates do not follow it, they might be penalised for the same. Hence, they need to check below what is allowed and not allowed for NEET exam.

Candidates are strictly prohibited from wearing any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera to exam hall. In case, any of these items are found with them, they will be confiscated immediately. Candidates should not wear any ornaments/metallic item inside the exam hall. Candidates must not wear clothes with long sleeves. Candidates wearing cultural/customary dress must report at the exam centre at least an hour before the last reporting time. Shoes are not permitted in the exam hall.

