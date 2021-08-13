NEET UG 2021: Candidates who are preparing for NEET 2021, here’s an important update for you. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Friday released a notification on its website, cetcell.mahacet.org, for the state students. As per the earlier notification, NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. This year, the entrance exam will also be used for BSc Nursing admissions.Also Read - NTA Makes Big Announcement, Modifies Eligibility Criteria for AIEEA-PG, AICE JRF, SRF PhD Applicants

"Aspiring candidate for B.Sc.Nursing course should note that the admission to BSc Nursing course will be done on the basis of NEET-UG 2021 result. All concern candidates should take note of the same and apply for NEET-UG-2021 within prescribed time on NEET (UG) portal: https://neet.nta.nic.in," reads the notification.

In the notification, the Maharashtra CET Cell said that after the declaration of NEET 2021, it will hold counselling for the 85 per cent state quota medical seats.

It must be noted that the NEET 2021 registration was closed on August 10 and those who applied on or before the last date can modify particulars in their exam forms up to 2 PM on August 14.

Apart from Maharashtra CET Cell, other institutes like JIPMER and BHU have also released notifications, asking students to appear in NEET to get admission to BSc Nursing courses.

Notably, the National Testing Agency this year has introduced some changes to the NEET exam pattern, and the exam process. These new changes include new programmes, changes in the application process, question papers. Moreover, the NEET 2021 score will also be used for admission to BSc Life Sciences by many institutes. Another important inclusion in NEET 2021 will be the extension of 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS seats. Apart from MBBS and BDS, NEET is also used for admission to Veterinary and AYUSH courses.