New Delhi: An exam pattern for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is going viral on social media. The NEET 2021 exam pattern is claimed to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the NTA clarified on Monday that the NEET exam pattern doing the rounds on social media is fake.

What is the claim:

A purported document having the exam pattern of NEET 2021 is being circulated on several social media platforms. The social media posts detailed the marking pattern for various subjects including Chemistry, Physics, Zoology and Botany.

Claim debunked:

The Fact Check wing of the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed the viral posts as fake news. PIB Fact Check issued a statement on Twitter clarifying that the document being circulated on the internet was not released by the NTA.

PIB tweeted, “#FakeAlert Several posts claiming that @DG_NTA has released the exam pattern of #NEET2021 are doing the rounds on social media #PIBFactCheck: This exam pattern is #Fake & not released by NTA. For updates, visit the NTA’s official website: https://nta.ac.in.”