NEET 2021: Here comes a big update for students who are preparing for NEET 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday extended the application deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admission. Issuing a notification in this regard, the NTA said that the online registration process which was scheduled to be concluded on August 6 is now extended till August 10 by 5 PM while fee can be paid till 11:50 PM.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Result UPDATE: NTA Likely To Announce Third Session Result Soon, Know How To Check Scores and Other Details Here

“It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 upto August 10 till 05:00 PM and payment of application fee upto August 10 by 11:50 PM,” the NTA said in the notification. Also Read - NEET 2021 BIG UPDATE: This Is What Central Government Said On Entrance Exams | Important Details Here

The NTA also added that the interested candidates who have not applied for NEET-UG 2021 can submit the application up to the extended date on the official site- neet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - More Tamil Nadu Cities Included For NEET Says Centre, as State Govt Renews Plea to Scrap NEET

Copy of the notification:

Apart from this, the NTA has also rescheduled the application correction window availability and said it will start on August 11 and will close on August 14 by 2 PM.

The NTA further added that the candidates who had submitted their NEET UG application form can make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application forms. One must note that the option of correcting details is optional and not mandatory for anyone to follow.

The NTA said that the latest decisions were made on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the results of the NEET is utilised by various entities of Central and State governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria.

The NTA said it will conduct NEET 2021 on September 12, in pen-and-paper mode. The examination will be conducted in 13 different languages.

NEET 2021: Here’s how to apply