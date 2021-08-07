NEET 2021: For the candidates who are preparing for the NEET 2021, here comes an important update for you. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice regarding the NEET 2021 examination, which mentions several details such as the eligibility criteria and the age requirement for admission to the BSc Nursing courses.Also Read - NEET 2021: NTA Makes Big Announcement, Extends Application Deadlines Till Aug 10 ? Here’s How to Apply on neet.nta.nic.in.

In the notice, the NTA has asked candidates to check the eligibility requirements for individual institutes. The NTA has also stated that the minimum age for admission is "17 years as on 31 December of the year in which admission is sought."

"…eligibility criteria are minimum as prescribed by INC. However, the Candidates seeking admission into B.Sc. (Nursing) course in various Nursing Colleges/Institutes are advised to check the eligibility criteria from the respective Colleges/Institutes/Deemed Universities. The NTA has no role in laying down eligibility conditions, the same are being communicated as per INC. This is an interim measure," the NTA said.

In the notice, the NTA has also added that it has no role in laying down eligibility conditions, the same are being communicated as per INC. This is an interim measure, it said.

Educational requirement: Talking about the minimum education requirement, the NTS said “A candidate should have passed in the subjects of PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent marks taken together in PCB at the qualifying examination (Class 12)”.

The NTA also added that the state open school and National Institute of Open School (NIOS) students, having science subjects and English are also eligible to take admission into BSc Nursing.

“For a candidate belonging to SC/ST or Other Backward Classes (OBC), the marks obtained in PCB taken together in the qualifying examination be 40% instead of 45% as stated above,” it further said.

According to the reservation scheme, the NTA said that 3 per cent of the seats will be reserved for Divyangjan candidates – with a disability of locomotor to the tune of 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the lower extremity – and other eligibility criteria with regard to age and qualification will be same as other candidates.

Candidates must take note that NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12 and the last date to apply is August 10.