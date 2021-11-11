New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the OMR sheets of NEET 2021. The agency had already announced the NEET-UG results 2021 on November 1, 2021. To recall, the examination was conducted by the NTA on September 12. Now that the agency has released the OMR sheets, the candidates can download it from the official website.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: CBSE Asks School Principals to Demystify Doubts Related to OMR Sheet

"The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website," an official notice of NTA reads.

The agency had earlier sent the NEET scorecards on the registered e-mail IDs of the candidates. The agency has also sent scanned copies of the OMR sheets via email to the candidates. Those who have not yet received their OMR sheets on their e-mail ID can now get it online from its official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Important details: