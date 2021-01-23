NEET 2021: After the government increased the number of attempts for JEE exam this year, medical aspirants across the country took to Twitter to request Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to increase the number of entrance exams for NEET as well. If reports are to believed, senior officials of the ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will meet on Monday to decide if NEET could be conducted more than once this year. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET Exams 2021: Syllabus to Remain Same This Year, Candidates to Get Question Options

Talking to Times of India, faculty association of AIIMS Dr Rakesh Yadav said, "A student may not be able to appear due to various reasons or may have a bad day. Therefore, like the engineering entrance, NEET too can be conducted multiple times."

TOI report further stated that there are two agendas for Monday's meeting. Officials will mull if the entrance exam for NEET should shift from pen-paper mode to computer-based. They will also decide if the medical entrance exam should be conducted twice a year.

The final call will be taken by the Health Ministry. The education ministry is, however, inclined towards holding NEET exams computer-based as they deem it to be more transparent, faster and involving a faster evaluation.

Notably, Nishank had earlier announced that the JEE Main exam will be conducted four times next year– in February, March, April and May. He had further informed that the students will be allowed to choose the examination as per their convenience.

Many students have been voicing their demand for increasing the number of NEET 2021 entrance exam on social media. They want the NEET 2021 exam to be held twice. These students have even tried to reach out to Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter, urging him to increase the number the attempts for NEET 2021 along the lines of JEE 2021.