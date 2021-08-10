NEET Registration 2021: As per the earlier announcement from the NTA, the last date to register for the NEET 2021 is today August 10, 2021. Candidates who are seeking admissions to undergraduate medical, dental and nursing courses can apply at ntaneet.nic.in by 9:50 PM on August 10. The NTA had earlier kept the last registration date on August 7, however, it had given an extension to students. As pe the latest updates, the medical entrance exam – NEET 2021 – will be held on September 12 in 13 Indian languages.Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Update: Registration For Session 4 August Exam Begins, Check Important Details, Dates Here

The NTA will add a number of modes of languages for conducting exams, and also will expoand in terms of courses it is applicable for. Apart from MBBS and BDS admissions, the NEET score from this year onwards will also be applicable for candidates seeking admissions in BSc Nursing (Hons). This can lead to an increase in the number of applications, and hence competition.

NEET 2021: Here's how to apply for the medical entrance

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA NEET 2021 at www.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Fill Registration Form” available on the homepage

Step 3: Go for new registration and register yourself by using your own unique Email Id and Mobile No

Step 4: Once the registration is done save the registered login credentials and proceed to fill in NEET-UG 2021 application form

Step 5: Fill in the remaining details, upload required documents and pay the application fee of Rs 1500.

Step 6: Print the confirmation page for future reference

NEET 2021: Candidates must note the new changes from this year:

Mode of Exam: The NTA said that the medical entrance exam will be held in 13 different languages. Earlier it was held only in English and Hindi, now students will have the option to select their mode of exam. From this year, the candidates will appear for the NEET in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi.

Exam pattern: The NTA has increased the number of questions in the medical entrance test from 180 to 200. While a number of questions to attempt in the exam remain the same, time management becomes all the more critical this year. The NTA in a notification, the entrance test will feature two sections for all the subjects — physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany subjects. While section A will have 35 questions, section B will have 15 questions. Moreover, the NTA has said that the candidates will be given an option to attempt any 10 questions in section B. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

NEET for BSc Nursing: The NTA made a big announcement recently and said that the NEET score will be applicable for admission to BSc Nursing too. The NTA said the decision was made after the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding utilization of NEET (UG)-2021 Result by the admitting Colleges / Institutions regarding B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course.

Multiple attempts: As per the announcement from the NTA, the medical entrance exam will be held once a year, however, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health are in talks to hold the exams twice a year. The talks on the matter have been going on since 2020.