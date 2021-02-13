NEET 2021 Preparation Tips: At this time, candidates are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as the application for the exams will start soon. Notably, the NEET 2021 will be held in pen-and-paper mode this year at the designated examination centres. However, the Centre is looking for ways to hold it in online mode. Clearing NEET 2021 is crucial for students who are looking for admissions into medical colleges in the country. Also Read - JEE Main February 2021: NTA Issues Guidelines to Follow on Exam Day | Check Details

Notably, smart preparation along with a focussed study will make candidate excel in the NEET 2021 exam. Those applicants will crack NEET 2021 who score high marks in the test above the NEET cut-off. However, to score well in the NEET 2021, aspirants must follow some simple yet useful NEET 2021 preparation tips. Also Read - CMAT Admit Card 2021 Expected Anytime Soon: Here's How To Download

Need to Know Syllabus: Aspirants preparing for NEET 2021 must know the topics covered under each section of the subjects. When they will get thorough over the syllabus, aspirants will be able to plan their studies and focus on topics. Also Read - JEE Mains 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download, Direct Links

Must Know Exam Pattern: Candidates also need to know the NEET 2021 exam pattern which will help them to great extent. The NEET 2021 exam pattern will help aspirant to get an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam.

Mock Tests: Mock test splay a crucial role in preparing students for NEET 2021. Candidates need to appear for as many NEET mock tests to get accustomed to the mode of exam.

Other Preparation Tips

Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses as per syllabus, exam pattern

Focus on topics thoroughly

Clear basic concepts first from NEET syllabus

Practise diagrams

You must know NEET marking scheme