Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel all national-level entrance examinations like NEET 2021, due to the COVID-19 situation. This comes as many board exams and other exams have been cancelled or postponed amid the raging pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government announced cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. The decision was in view of the high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu and also considering the chances of a third wave, the government said.

Here’s a copy of Tamil Nadu CM’s letter to PM Modi:

Following three days of consultations with stakeholders including teachers, educationists and experts, Chief Minister M K Stalin said “the class 12 board examination for this year is cancelled.” A committee, headed by School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded, an official release said, adding such marks alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses.