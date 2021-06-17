New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-level meeting committee to study the impact of the NEET 2021 on the medical examination. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021. The government has also asked the general public to share their opinion on NEET 2021 latest by June 23. Also Read - NEET 2021: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Application Form, Exam Pattern and Latest Update Here

As per the local daily, the notice reads, "Public opinion is invited and the same may be sent in not exceeding five pages on or before June 23, 2021, either by email or post or may drop in the box kept at the committee office in Director of Medical Education campus. The email ID to send opinions is neetimpact2021@gmail.com."

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday also met the Prime Minister in Delhi. Calling the meeting satisfactory, Stalin said, "Issues like withdrawal of 3 agricultural laws, scrapping of NEET & New Education Policy, early commencement of vaccine production of Chengalpattu complex, and revival of Sethusamudram project were also raised by me during the meeting with PM Modi."

He had earlier written a letter to the PM to cancel all national-level entrance tests, including NEET 2021.

According to the reports, the committee formed by the government is led by the retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice AK Rajan, has been asked to submit the report in a months’ time. The government will plan its next course of action based on the recommendations on NEET 2021 from the committee.