NEET 2021 UG Exam BIG UPDATE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 (UG) exam date along with releasing the application forms. The NEET 2021 for UG courses will be conducted on September 12. The application process has begun online at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in and interested candidates can apply till August 6.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Internal option choice

In a relief for students amid the ongoing pandemic, the NTA has allowed internal choice in exams this year.

Each section in NEET (UG) will have two sections this year. While Section A will have 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions. Students can answer 10 out of 15 questions in Section B. All the questions will be in the MCQ or multiple-choice questions format.

Aspirants must note that the syllabus for NEET medical entrance exam will remain the same, despite the changes in the exam pattern.

The marking scheme has not been changed either.

Students will bag four marks for every correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a negative marking. One mark will be deducted for every question answered wrongly.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Medical Entrance Exam in 13 Languages

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions this year. Further, a new exam centre for the medical entrance exam has also been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed on Tuesday.

NTA NEET UG 2021: Exam Details

The number of cities where the NEET UG examination will be conducted this year has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in 2020. Last year, the NEET exam was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.