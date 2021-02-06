NEET 2021 Date: Students have been reaching out to Education Minister as the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021, have not been announced as yet. Speaking exclusively to Times Now news channel, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Main 2021 examinations. Also Read - CTET Answer Key 2021 to be Released by CBSE Soon at ctet.nic.in | Check Latest Updates & Important Points Students Must Know

Without sharing further details, he said that the officials of Education and Health Ministry interacted recently and there is the possibility of conducting the examination twice and giving students an additional attempt was being discussed actively.

Pokhriyal also added that if it would not be too difficult, then students will be given an additional chance and the approval has to come from Health Ministry.

Notably, he said that the date for NEET 2021, along with the decision, would be announced soon. Apart from this, he also spoke about the roadmap for NEP 2020 implementation and importance of Mother Tongue in education system.

The development comes as the datesheet for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 released last week. JEE Main 2021 examinations are also scheduled to start from February 23 for its first session. As per updates, nearly 22 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2021 examination, which would be conducted four times this year.

Moreover, the ministry has made it clear that the syllabus for NEET 2021 would not be reduced or changed. However, the NTA has said that it would be offering internal choice to students to cover the reduced syllabus as syllabus cuts were made for CBSE and other state boards.