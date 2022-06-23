NEET 2022 Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET – UG) 2022 on 17th July. According to the reports, the Agency is likely to release the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card soon. The candidates must note that the agency is yet to announce the date and time for the same. Soon after the formal release of the NEET 2022 Admit Card, the Hall tickets will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Has Not Been Postponed to Sept 4, Will be Held on July 17: PIB Calls Circular on Social Media ‘Fake’

If past trends are to be followed then the candidates can expect the NEET 2022 Admit Card to be out 15 days prior to the examination date. The candidates must note that to download NEET hall ticket, candidates will have to use their required login credentials. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How to Edit Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in

As per the reports, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2022 out of which over 10.64 lakh are female and 8.07 lakh are male. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to be Released Soon; Check List of Documents, Steps to Register

NEET 2022 Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download Hall Tickets

Students follow the steps provided below to check and download NEET admit card 2022:

Go to the official website of NTA-NEET

Click on “Download NEET admit card 2022”

Enter your Application number, Date of Birth, Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

Check all of the information mentioned on the admit card; if everything is correct, download the PDF

Make a copy for yourself

Details Mentioned on the NEET UG Admit Card 2022

On the test day, the data on the NEET 2022 admit card will be compared with the student’s ID proof. If they do not correspond, the student cannot enter the examination hall. As a result, it is critical to double-check the NEET admission card 2022 for inaccuracies.

The following information may be seen on the NEET admission card:

Name of the student

NEET 2022 roll number

NEET registration number

NEET Exam dates (Date and time of the examination)

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Student’s Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Candidate signature

Exam day instructions and guidelines

It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of NEET 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates must also note that the NEET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. So, they need to download the same from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in