NEET 2022 Exam: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (undergraduate) or NEET-UG for 2022 will be held by the National Testing Agency, NTA on July 17 and the online registration for the exam will start on April 2. The single-day pen-paper exam for admission to medical and allied programmes will be conducted in 13 languages. These include English, Hindi and Urdu – which would be available pan India. Apart from these, exam would also be conducted in 10 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu at the respective regional centres.

As per reports, the online registration process for NEET 2022 is likely to stay open till May 7 after which a five-day correction window will be given to candidates. The NTA has reportedly said that the date for NEET UG 2022 was finalised after consulting the National Medical Commission, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

In 2021, a record 16,14,777 candidates registered for the NEET-UG exam, of which 95.6% appeared. A total of 8,70,074 (about 56.4%) candidates qualified the exam. The number of female candidates who qualified the exam was 1.19 lakh higher than the male aspirants. Three candidates were declared joint toppers with a perfect score of 720 marks. Category-wise, close to four lakh OBC candidates qualified the test, while around 2.4 lakh unreserved candidates qualified.

It is to be noted that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has removed the upper age limit from NEET 2022 examination. Therefore, all students who have completed or would complete the age of 17 years by December 31, 2022 would be eligible to appear for the examination. Earlier, the upper age for unreserved candidates was 25 years and 30 years for reserved candidates.