NEET 2022 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to announce the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022, today (April 2). The tentative exam date for NEET-UG is July 17, 2022 however, official confirmation will be published on the websites nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in soon. Interested applicants are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more updates and information.Also Read - NEET PG: SC Cancels Mop-Up Round Counselling For AIQ; Opens 146 Additional Seats For Students

Along with the NEET 2022 exam date and application form, NTA will also release the official brochure mentioning important dates and details such as eligibility criteria, registration process, fee etc. Also Read - NEET 2022 Exam to be Held on July 17; Registrations to Begin from April 2 on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Exam Important details

NEET exam conducting authority – National Testing Agency (NTA) Name of the exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) NEET exam date – July 17, 2022 (tentative) NEET form date 2022- April 2, 2022 (tentative) Official website link – neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

NEET 2022 Exam: Who will be eligible to apply for the exam?

Students who are above 17 years and have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in their qualifying examination, would be eligible to apply. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 To Be Held Twice, Confirms NTA; First Session From April 16, Here’s How to Apply