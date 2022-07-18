NEET 2022 Exam Racket Busted: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday busted a mass rigging racket in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 (NEET-UG 2022) exam racket and arrested eight accused including mastermind and solvers who were impersonating on behalf of candidates, said the CBI sources. The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on Sunday, July 17, 2022. As per the reports from Times Now, the NEET 2022 exam racket busted by the CBI had most of the accused staying in Delhi. These people were allegedly involved in using fraudulent means for the NEET UG exam some of which were also reportedly related to the impersonation of NEET aspirants where some other people appeared for the NEET exam instead of the actual aspirant.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam Concludes: Latest Update on Answer Key, Result Date And Time Here

The reports further mention that the mastermind of this busted NEET 2022 exam racket was a resident of Gautam Nagar, South Delhi. This racket's malpractices in the NEET exam were primarily restricted to the centres in Delhi and Haryana.

NEET 2022 was reportedly given by nearly 18 lakh candidates on July 17, 2022. The exam was held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm as per schedule, despite demands of NEET UG postponement.