NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: The Delhi High Court will on Thursday hear a petition filed by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam for the year 2022. The petitioners seek to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds. The petition also claims that the dates of several exams being within a few days gap has caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair.

