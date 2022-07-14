NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: The Delhi High Court will on Thursday hear a petition filed by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam for the year 2022. The petitioners seek to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds. The petition also claims that the dates of several exams being within a few days gap has caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: OYO Offers 60% Discount For Female Aspirants On Stay In Hotels on Exam Day | Here’s How to Avail Scheme

  • 12:15 PM IST

    postponeneetug2022: Delhi High Court will take up NEET case (item 46) in the post-lunch session.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    postponeneetug2022: Plea to postpone NEET UG has been filed by 15 students from different parts of country- UP, Kerala, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Bihar, Haryana,Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra.They cite short gap between CUET, NEET & JEE & also floods in different parts of country as reasons.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    postponeneetug2022: JEE Main, NEET and CUET UG have been scheduled in the gap of 1 – 2 days, leaving students crunched.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    postponeneetug2022: NEET item 48 on the board. Court will start with item 42. Court is still hearing one of the mentioned matters.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    postponeneetug2022: NEET 2022 Postponement Plea

    4. The notification for NEET (UG) was released only approximately just 100 days before the exam and the examination schedule is unreasonable and arbitrary.

    5. In spite of being aware about the genuine and legitimate grievances of the petitioners, respondents have failed to take a timely decision in respect of rescheduling NEET- UG 2022 and created a state of confusion among students by not releasing the admit card of the students till 11th of July 2022.

    6. Aspirant students were under a legitimate belief that their concerns raised through various representations will be considered but to much shock and surprise, respondents maintaining their ignorant attitude have decided to conduct the NEET-UG 2022 examination at the scheduled date of 17.07.2022, the plea added.

    7. The petition asserted that NEET- UG is one most challenging examination and if it is conducted as per the present schedule, it will cause irreparable loss of one year of education and substantive injustice to lakhs of students.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    postponeneetug2022: Points highlighted by students in NEET 2022 Postponement Plea

    1. Unorganized schedule of national level examinations such as NEET-UG 2022, JEE 2022 and CUET 2022 has caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair.
    2. Datesheet for the medical, engineering and central university entrance exams has overlapping dates, all within the last two weeks of July.
    3. “Respondents scheduled National Level examinations CUET, NEET- UG, and JEE in the month of July 2022 having a time gap of 1 or 2 days, wherein the syllabus of all three examinations is completely different,” the petition said.