New Delhi: A row has erupted after several girl students were forced to remove their innerwear before appearing for the NEET medical entrance exam in Kollam district of Kerala. A teen girl, one of the many who were reportedly forced to remove their bra, shared details of her ordeal.

She said the students were asked to remove their “bra and put it on a table” during screening for unauthorised material before the NEET 2022 medical entrance examination conducted at the centre in Kollam. She said all the “bras were bunched together” and she and others were worried if they will get it back.

The teen said she and others were “embarrassed” and they had to place their hair in front as they had “no shawl to cover” themselves during the exam. She said the students were asked to take their “bras in hand and leave”.

“They said take your bra in your hand and leave, no need to wear them. We were very embarrassed to hear that. But everyone waited to change. It was dark and there was no place to change. It was a terrible experience. When we were writing the exam, we put our hair in front as we had no shawl to cover ourselves. There were boys and girls and it was really difficult and uncomfortable,” the girl was quoted as saying in a report by NDTV.

Kerala NEET dress code controversy – What do we know so far

Five people were arrested in connection with an alleged incident in which girl students were asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in the state’s Kollam district. The arrested people include three from the agency and two from the college.

The National Commission for Women (NSW) said it has taken serious note of the reported incident which is shameful and outrageous to the modesty of young girls. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chairperson, National Testing Agency to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by the girl students and to take appropriate action in accordance with law against the responsible. The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter, it stated in an official release.

The Commission has also written to Director General of Police, Kerala to conduct a fair investigation in matter and to register FIR under the relevant provisions of law, if the allegations are found to be true. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission within 3 days, said the official release by NCW.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up a fact-finding committee to ascertain the facts, and further action will be taken based on its report, an official statement said. The incident was reported from the Marthoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur, near Thiruvanathapuram, in the exam held on Sunday.

In view of the above allegation, the Ministry of Education has asked the NTA to ascertain all the facts about the incident on the spot from stakeholders present at the centre at that time. The Education Ministry, in a statement, said that it has been brought to its notice, through various media reports, that an incident allegedly happened in one of the exam centres in Kerala’s Kollam district. The NTA has already issued a clarification in this regard.

