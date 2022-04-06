NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA on Wednesday began the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate(NEET-UG) 2022 on its official website. Medical Aspirants can fill the NEET 2022 Application form through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the candidates can fill the application form till May 06, 2022. The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET (UG) – 2022 Examination on July 17, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Check List of Changes You Can Make

NEET 2022: What is the Official Website?

www.nta.ac.in

https://neet.nta.nic.in/

NEET 2022: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form: April 06, 2022 to May 06, 2022

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI / Paytm: May 07, 2022(up to 11:50 PM)

Announcement of the City of Examination: To be intimated later on the website

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be intimated later on the website

Date of Examination: July 17, 2022 (Sunday)

Duration of Examination 200 minutes: (03 hours 20 Minutes)

Timing of Examination: 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST)

Declaration of Result on NTA website: To be announced later on the website

NEET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

A candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., 12 Standard in 2022, whose result is awaited, may apply and appear in the test but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses if he/she does not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage at the time of first round of Counselling.

NEET 2022: Exam Pattern

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions Also Read - UPTET 2021 Result To Be Declared on THIS Date. Check Steps To Download

NEET 2022: Mode of Examination

The NEET (UG) – 2022 exams are scheduled to be held as pen- & Paper-based test. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Guidelines For Special Round on mcc.nic.in| Details Here

NEET 2022: Exam Duration; Medium of Question Paper

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes.

Candidates can opt for a Question Paper in any one of the following 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi.

Candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only.

Candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a Bilingual Test Booklet in

English and Hindi.

English and Hindi. Candidates opting for regional languages would also be provided with a Bilingual

Test Booklet in selected Regional language and English.

NEET 2022: Application Fee

Category of Candidate In India (Fee in ₹)

General: Rs 1600

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 1500

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 900

Category of Candidate Outside India (Fee in ₹)

General: Rs 8500

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 8500

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 8500

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin shared below.