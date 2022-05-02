NEET 2022: The registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) till May 15. Earlier the last day to apply for the NEET Undergraduate 2022 exam was May 6. Eligible medical aspirants can register themselves for the NEET-UG on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UGC NET 2021-22: NTA Begins Application Process on ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply

The NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held on July 17 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be conducted via pen and paper-based format.

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

How To Apply For NEET 2022:

Visit the official website –neet.nta.nic.in Click on the “Registrations for NEET-UG 2022” link. Register yourself and fill out the application form. Upload required documents and pay the online registration fee. Download and take a printout.

NEET 2022 Registration: Direct Link

Application Fee

The application fee for the NEET UG 2022 has been increased by Rs 1,000 this year. For the general category, the fee has been increased to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,500 last year. For candidates from outside India, fees have been hiked to Rs 8,500, which was Rs 7,500 last year. The registration fees for the reserved category candidates–EWS/ OBC- NCL– is Rs 1,500, and for SC/ ST, it is Rs 800.

Documents Required For NEET 2022 Application

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Postcard size photo

Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Class 10 pass certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.