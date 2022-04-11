NEET 2022 Registration: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is scheduled to take place on July 17. The National Testing Agency, NTA began the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on its official website (neet.nta.nic.in) from April 6. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages, i.e., English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022 by 1 Month, Extend Internship Eligibility Till Aug 31: Kerala House Surgeon's Association Writes to NBE

As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, including those governed under any other law in force.

NEET 2022 Registration: Documents required

Scanned copy of passport photo size between 10 kb and 200 kb

Your signature scan which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size

Postcard size photograph

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET 2022: Important dates and time

Date of Examination – July 17, 2022 (Sunday)

Duration of Examination – 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes)

Timing of Examination – 02.00 PM to 5.20 PM (IST)

NEET 2022: Important Points

Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 through the “Online” mode only through the

website neet.nta.nic.in

website neet.nta.nic.in Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA

website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online

Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile Number only

NEET 2022: Application Fee

Category of Candidate In India (Fee in ₹)

General: Rs 1,600

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 1,500

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 9,00

Category of Candidate Outside India (Fee in ₹)