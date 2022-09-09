NEET UG 2022 Latest News: The son of a daily-wage labourer and the daughter of a vegetable seller in Odisha have made a mark for themselves as both of them cleared medical entrance examination NEET. While Santanu Dalai, a resident of Ganjam district’s Polasara block, has secured an all-India rank of 19,678 in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), another student Isrita Panda, a resident of Adava village in Gajapati district, has secured 622 out of 720 marks and secured an all-India rank of 11,895. Notably, the NEET candidate’s father sells vegetables in the Adava market, according to PTI report.Also Read - UGC Says Degrees Through Distance Learning Will Be Treated At Par With Those Obtained By Conventional Mode

Poverty and economic constraints could not deter them from achieving success in life. Both the students cleared NEET in their second chance as they could not clear it in the first chance last year.

Describing her success story, Isrita Panda said she worked hard for this and was happy with her marks and she hopes to get a seat in a premier government medical institute in Cuttack or Berhampur.

On the other hand, Santanu Dalai , son of a daily-wage labourer, said he wants to take admission also in any government medical college in the state.

Dalai said he was also taking coaching in a private institute named Aryabhatta, run by academician Sudhir Rout, free of cost.

Isrita Panda’s father said he did not neglect the study of his daughter despite loss on his business last two years due to COVID-19. “I want her to be a doctor and I extended her help accordingly,” he said.