NEET 2023 Brochure Vs NMC UGMEB NEET Guidelines: Has Commission Reduced Medical Exam Syllabus?

he National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian regulatory body, has notified the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 syllabus.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian regulatory body, has notified the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 syllabus. “It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under the National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET UG 2024 syllabus,” the Commission in an official notice said.

National Medical Commission Notifies NEET UG 2024 Syllabus

“The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG) -2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET(UG) examinations for the academic session 2024-25,” the notice further reads. At present, many students, aspiring candidates, and medical professionals are discussing the possibility of a reduction in the NEET 2024 syllabus. There is also widespread speculation about the authenticity of a notification regarding the syllabus that has been circulating on social media. This uncertainty has arisen partly because the official website of NMC was not working on Saturday morning.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), several aspirants raised their concerns regarding the authenticity of the notice. Taking to Twitter, an aspirant wrote,” This is a notice stating that the syllabus of NEET. Exam is reduced but NMC site is showing database error.”

This is a notice stating that the syllabus of NEET. Exam is reduced but NMC site is showing database error

Is it true #nmc #nta @NMC_IND @NTA_Exams @IMAIndiaOrg @NationalMedAssn pic.twitter.com/ySXOYx1UfE — Anshuman Singh (@Anshuman7505) October 6, 2023

NEET 2023 Brochure Vs NMC UGMEB NEET Guidelines: Has Commission Reduced Medical Exam Syllabus?

What Does NEET UG 2023 Information Bulletin Say About NEET Syllabus

Going by the NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, NMC has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG 2023). “The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-III) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug),” reads the NTA NEET Information bulletin. In this article, we have listed down the NEET exam syllabus for physics papers as per the NTA NEET 2023 Information bulletin and the NEET syllabus as per NMC UGMEB NEET Guidelines. This will help you to understand whether NMC has reduced the syllabus or not.

NEET UG Syllabus For Physics As per NTA NEET Information Bulletin

UNIT I: Physical World and Measurement(PHYSICS: CONTENTS OF CLASS XI SYLLABUS): Physics: Scope and excitement; nature of physical laws; Physics, technology, and society. Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. Length, mass, and time measurements; accuracy and precision of measuring instruments; errors in measurement; significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis, and its applications

Physics: Scope and excitement; nature of physical laws; Physics, technology, and society. Need for measurement: Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. Length, mass, and time measurements; accuracy and precision of measuring instruments; errors in measurement; significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis, and its applications UNIT I: Physical World and Measurement(PHYSICS: CONTENTS OF CLASS XII SYLLABUS):UNIT I: Electrostatics: Electric charges and their conservation. Coulomb’s law-force between two point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle and continuous charge distribution. Electric field, electric field due to a point charge, electric field lines; electric dipole, electric field due to a dipole; torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field. Electric flux, statement of Gauss’s theorem and its applications to find field due to infinitely long straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell (field inside and outside) Electric potential, potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, a dipole and system of charges: equipotential surfaces, electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges and of electric diploes in an electrostatic field. Conductors and insulators, free charges and bound charges inside a conductor. Dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, energy stored in a capacitor, Van de Graaff generator.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT I: PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT

Units of measurements. System of Units, S I Units, fundamental and derived units, least count. significant figures, Errors in measurements, Dimensions of Physics quantities. dimensional analysis, and its applications.

NEET UG Syllabus For Physics As per NTA NEET Information Bulletin: Comparison for Unit 2 KINEMATICS

(PHYSICS: CONTENTS OF CLASS XI SYLLABUS): UNIT II: Kinematics A frame of reference, Motion in a straight line; Position-time graph, speed, and velocity. Uniform and non-uniform motion, average speed, and instantaneous velocity. Uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time, and position-time graphs, for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment). Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion. Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors. Relative velocity. Unit vectors. Resolution of a vector in a plane-rectangular component. Scalar and Vector products of Vectors. Motion in a plane. Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration- projectile motion. Uniform circular motion.

A frame of reference, Motion in a straight line; Position-time graph, speed, and velocity. Uniform and non-uniform motion, average speed, and instantaneous velocity. Uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time, and position-time graphs, for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment). Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion. Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors. Relative velocity. Unit vectors. Resolution of a vector in a plane-rectangular component. Scalar and Vector products of Vectors. Motion in a plane. Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration- projectile motion. Uniform circular motion. (PHYSICS: CONTENTS OF CLASS XII SYLLABUS):Electric current, the flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, drift velocity and mobility, and their relation with electric current; Ohm’s law, electrical resistance, V-I characteristics (liner and non-linear), electrical energy and power, electrical resistivity, and conductivity. Carbon resistors, color code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors; temperature dependence of resistance. Internal resistance of a cell, potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and in parallel. Kirchhoff’s laws and simple applications. Wheatstone bridge, metre bridge. Potentiometer-principle and applications to measure potential difference, and for comparing emf of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT 2: KINEMATICS: The frame of reference, motion in a straight line. Position- time graph. speed and velocity: Uniform and non-uniform motion. average speed and instantaneous velocity. uniformly accelerated motion. velocity-time, position-time graph, relations for uniformly accelerated motion, Scalars and Vectors. Vector. Addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products. Unit Vector. Resolution of a Vcctor. Relative Velocity. Motion in a plane, Projectile Motion. Uniform Circular Motion.

NEET UG Syllabus For Physics As per NTA NEET Information Bulletin: Comparison for Law of Motion

UNIT III: Laws of Motion (PHYSICS: CONTENTS OF CLASS XI SYLLABUS): Intuitive concept of force. Inertia, Newton’s first law of motion; momentum and Newton’s second law of motion; impulse; Newton’s third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion. Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on level circular road, vehicle on banked road).

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT 3: LAWS OF MOTION: Force and inertia, Newton’s First law of motion: Momentum, Newton’s Second Law of motion, Impulses: Newton’s Third Law of motion. I-aw of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and Kinetic flriction, larvs of friction. rolling friction. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: centripetal force and its applications: vehicle on a levelcircular road. vehicle on a banked road.

NEET UG Syllabus For Physics As per NTA NEET Information Bulletin: Comparison for WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER(PHYSICS: CONTENTS OF CLASS XI SYLLABUS)

UNIT IV: Work, Energy, and Power: Work done by a constant force and variable force; kinetic energy, work-energy theorem, power. Notion of potential energy, the potential energy of a spring, conservative forces; conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); nonconservative forces; motion in a vertical circle, elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT 4: WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER: Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic and potential energies. work-energy theorem, power. The potential energy of spring conservation of mechanical energy. conservative and nonconservative forces; motion in a vertical circle: Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

NEET UG Syllabus For Physics As per NTA NEET Information Bulletin:(Physics: Contents of Class XI Syllabus)

UNIT V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body: Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation, and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of uniform rod. Moment of a force,-torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum with some examples. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation, and equation of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions; the moment of inertia, the radius of gyration. Values of M.I. for simple geometrical objects (no derivation). Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT 5: ROTATIONAL MOTION: Centue of the mass of a two-particle system, Centre of the mass of a rigid body: Basic concepts of rotational motion; moment of a force; torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications; The moment of inertia, the radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems. and their applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

NEET UG Syllabus For Physics As per NTA NEET Information Bulletin:(Physics: Contents of Class XI Syllabus)

UNIT VI: Gravitation: Kepler’s laws of planetary motion. The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite. Geostationary satellites.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT 6: GRAVITATION: The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Kepler’s law oi planetary motion. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential.Escape velocity, Motion of a satellite, orbital velocity, time period and energy of satellite.

Has National Medical Commission Reduced NEET UG 2024 Syllabus?

As of now, NMC has advised students to refer to the “updated” syllabus to prepare for the NEET UG 2024 examination for the academic session 2024-25 and others to prepare the study material. To know more, check the detailed notification shared above.

