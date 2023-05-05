Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Dress Code, NTA Instructions, Exam Timing, Barred Items

NEET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.

NEET UG 2023: Check exam day guidelines, barred items, dress code, steps to download the Admit card, and other related details here.

NEET UG 2023: Dismissing all the exam postponement requests and online campaigns conducted by the students, the National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on May 7, 2023 (as scheduled). The examination will be conducted for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India. With only two days left for the exam to be held, students must know all the exam day guidelines, exam timings, and a list of important documents that must be brought to the centre. In this article, we have provided you with a list of details that will help you to appear for the examination in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

If going by the NEET UG Information Bulletin, NTA has released a list of guidelines – dress code, barred items, mode of examination, and syllabus. The candidates are advised to read the instructions given in this Information Bulletin as well as on the Admit Card carefully and follow them scrupulously during the conduct of the examination. If examinees fail to obey these guidelines, they will not be permitted to sit for the examination.

Barred Items

The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

No arrangement will be made at the Centres for keeping any articles/items belonging to the

candidates.

candidates. The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious ) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

NEET Dress Code

While appearing for the examination, candidates must follow the dress code.

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.

In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued.

It is desired that the candidates follow instructions issued by the NTA strictly. This will help NTA in the fair conduct of the examination.

Quick Reminder For NEET Female Aspirants: The NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the examination, however, it also believes in the sensitivity involved in frisking (girl) candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at the Examination Centres. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only.

Documents to Bring to NEET Exam Centre

The candidate will bring only the following to the Examination Centre:

Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it;

One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on Attendance Sheet.

Valid Original Identity proof, PwBD certificate, if applicable.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card and should be handed over to Invigilator at Centre.

Candidate who does not bring the downloaded proforma with a postcard size (4”X6”)photograph pasted and one passport size photograph will not be allowed to sit in the examination and shall lead to his/her disqualification.

Water Bottles, Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks, etc. are not allowed to be taken by the candidates into the examination centre. Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables (with prior intimation) like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottles. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate/ candy/sandwich, etc. A section of medical aspirants are now demanding a second attempt. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.