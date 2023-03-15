NEET 2023: Good News For Aspirants! Assam Gets Approval For 12th Medical College, To Admit 100 MBBS Students

Home

NEET 2023: Good news for medical aspirants! Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the number of medical colleges in Assam will increase to 12 with a new one at Nalbari getting approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start the MBBS course from the 2023-24 academic session. The chief minister termed it as a “historic accomplishment” for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in just one year.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote,” We’ve reached another milestone! Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with approval to admit 100 MBBS students.”

We’ve reached another milestone! Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students. It’s a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year! pic.twitter.com/HZhJBMSCRi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 15, 2023

On the same lines, State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, in a statement, said with the latest approval, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to 1,500. The Assam government, he added, has set a target of increasing the number of medical colleges in the state to 24 by 2026.

(With Inputs From PTI)

