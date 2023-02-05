Home

Education

NEET 2023 Registration LIVE: NTA To Begin Process By THIS Date on neet.nta.nic.in | Check Details Here

NTA NEET 2023 Registrations are expected to begin by February 10, 2023. The exam date has already been scheduled for May 7, 2023 tentatively as per the NTA calendar.

NTA NEET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to start the registration process for NTA NEET 2023 soon on the official website of the agency. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must note that soon after the formal commencement of the registration, they can login to the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in to complete the process.

Notably, the NEET UG 2023 would be conducted in 13 languages. Those are – Hindi, English, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati and Malyalam. The languages – English, Hindi, and Urdu medium would be available in all exam centres.

NTA NEET 2023: Check eligibility details

For NEET UG, students who have completed their Class 12 or are in their Class 12 and have the subjects Biology, Chemistry and Physics are eligible to appear for the NEET UG examination.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date

NEET UG 2023 Exam is scheduled on May 7, 2023 tentatively by the NTA as per their exam calendar. The registrations for the exam is expected to begin soon in this week. Check here for latest updates on NEET UG 2023.