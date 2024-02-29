Home

Education

NEET 2024 Application Correction Dates Expected Soon; Undergraduate Registration Ending in 9 Days

NEET 2024 Application Correction Dates Expected Soon; Undergraduate Registration Ending in 9 Days

NEET UG 2024 application form is scheduled to be closed on March 9, 2024.

NEET: Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://exams.nta.nic.in/NEET.

NEET UG 2024 application form is scheduled to be closed on March 9, 2024. Soon after the closure of the registration form, NTA will open the NEET application correction window. Presently, NTA has not released the NEET Correction Window Date and Time. This year, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate will be held on May 5, 2024; the single largest entrance examination will be held across the country in 13 languages. Candidates must submit the NEET application form at the earliest by visiting the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Trending Now

Speaking of the NEET application correction dates, NTA will provide an opportunity for every medical aspirant to edit their form. During this stipulated period, NTA will allow the candidates to make changes to their application forms. One must enter his/her application number and password to log into the NEET account. “Any request for change in the particulars and uploaded scanned images at any stage will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand,” NTA in an official notification said.

You may like to read

NEET 2024 Application Correction Dates: How to Edit the NEET Application Form?

Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “NEET correction window.”

Enter the login details such as the application number and password.

Your NEET application form will appear on the screen.

Make changes accordingly. Submit the NEET application form.

Download a copy of it for future reference.

Why is NEET Conducted?

NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Particulars filled in the application form need to be chosen carefully as options once exercised cannot be changed later including examination centre city and medium of question paper except when the window for correction in all fields opens.

Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2024, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available

on the website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.